Mavericks hold first practice of new season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women’s soccer team began practice Monday as the Mavericks set out to defend their NSIC tournament title for the fourth straight year.
As far as preseason ranking are concerned, the Mavericks topped the NSIC preseason coaches poll for the upcoming year, followed by Augustana and Bemidji State.
MSU is coming off a season where the team advanced to an eighth straight NCAA tournament, and the Mavs understand each game this year will be a test.
“That’s something we talk about on a regular basis. We know we’re going to get the best from our opponents. Everybody wants to take us down, we understand that. We need to make sure to prepare ourselves to live up to the standard we expect which is to be better every time we step on the field. If we don’t underestimate opponents, we’ve had a lot of success,” said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.
MSU kicks off the 2019 season with an exhibition against UW-La Crosse this Friday.
