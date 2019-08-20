Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s hands-free law has been in effect for twenty days now. Minnesota State Patrol says it issued over 800 citations and warnings so far.
The hands free law bans drivers from talking on the phone unless they are using a hands-free device.
Another aspect of the new law does allow drivers to use a one-touch method.
“One-touch law is that you can swipe the phone to activate it and then you can also hit a contact but you can’t be touching the phone multiple times in a small amount of period. So what we want to do is making sure that people are actually keeping their eyes on the roads and not actually just touching the phone and swiping through phones,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.
State Patrol says the first citation for violating the hands-free law is $140 with all surcharges included.
The second citation fee goes up to $350.
