Minnesota Valley River Transit helps kids get to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley River Transit system is offering rides for some area students who may be ineligible for the school bus system.
The service fills in the gap for preschool through high school students living within a mile radius from school buildings in St. Peter and Le Sueur.
Compliance Manager ,Wayne Albers, says they offer rides at a discounted rate for students.
“If you live within the mile they do not provide busing with school buses, we will provide those rides at a discounted rate if they are between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a student," he said.
He adds that either the pick up or drop off location needs to be at the school building.
Rides for students are $1.75 in St. Peter and $1.50 in Le Sueur.
For more information visit the link.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.