Montgomery Police Department warns residents following crime spree

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) -A string of crimes in the city of Montgomery has the police department issuing a warning to residents.
Authorities say within the past few days they’ve responded to several reports of motor vehicle thefts and break-ins and an attempted home burglary.
The police department says it has arrested a suspect in those cases. and say while they do believe the threat to the public is reduced, they are still urging residents to lock all buildings, vehicles and homes.
Anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department.
