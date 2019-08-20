New cancer center in Fairmont

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The brand new Lutz (lootz) Cancer Center at the Mayo Clinic in Fairmont opens its doors to patients.
The $2 million project was underway for more than a year.
The cancer center features additional stations for chemo patients, a designated room for bone marrow procedures, along with the scalp cooling caps that help prevent hair loss.
Hospital officials say the center's new home in the former Lutz Wing space is the ideal location.
"It was about a couple years back, two years back, and then when this was... initially the Lutz wing was closing down so when the Lutz wing was closing down, they found that the space was quite there, they decision was made to move the center to this location," says Dr. Amrit Singh.
You can find the new center attached to the Mayo Clinic campus in Fairmont.
