North Mankato City Council meeting draws crowd for public comment

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Monday night North Mankato City Council meeting had a packed agenda with public comment on the state of Judson Bottom Road and lighted signs in residential areas.
The council approved a city ordinance that would amend a city code preventing dynamic or lighted signs in residential zoning areas, essentially allowing the dynamic or lighted signs.
“It’s been a topic of some discussion. Right now, we have them mainly on commercial areas and for houses of worship, instead of having to grant variances for their uses in residential districts, the planning commission is recommending that we allow the use in residential districts with some conditions,” said North Mankato City Manager John Harrenstein.
Conditions include restricting sizes of the signs and the brightness of the light.
Public concern was brought to light during public comment.
Also approved was the sale of around $2.5 million worth of bonds.
“Approximately a million and a half was for the commerce drive improvement project and another $500,000 was for the Tyler Avenue reconstruction project and the rest of the balance was for sewer improvement projects,” said Harrenstein.
Among other public concerns is the state of Judson Bottom Road that is currently closed due to rock slides.
A link to the full agenda, with all items on the agenda passing, is attached here.
