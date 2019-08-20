Reps. Hagedorn, Scalise tour Mayo Clinic

By KEYC Online Staff | August 19, 2019 at 11:10 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 11:10 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — For the fourth consecutive year, the Mayo Clinic has been named the best hospital in the nation.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) is showing off the hospital to another federal lawmaker.

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) joined Hagedorn today touring the mayo clinic.

They toured some of the facilities treating wounded service members.

Rep. Scalise says he can relate directly with those struggles.

“After 9 surgeries after my shooting and literally having to learn how to walk again, it brought back some memories good and bad but ultimately important memories because it’s how I got to get better," Rep. Scalise said.

Scalise suffered critically serious gunshot wounds in 2017. He spent significant time in similar motion recovery facilities.

