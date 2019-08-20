Shogun Sushi and Hibachi accused of tax evasion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shogun Sushi and Hibachi in Mankato is accused of evading sales tax on more than 200 thousand dollars of revenue.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Shogun Mankato Incorporated faces 33 felony counts of filing false tax returns from October 2013 to October 2016.
According to the complaint, Shogun was selected for a civil audit of is tax returns in July of 2016, citing the department of revenue had reason to believe the restaurant was not reporting all of its sales.
After analyzing Shogun’s P-O-S database, auditors found numerous cancelled transactions on purchases made with cash.
They also found a U-S-B drive attached to the system with software that could be used to remove sales, according to the complaint.
The couple that manages the restaurant also faces felony charges in the case.
Their court appearance is scheduled for September 18 in St. Paul.
