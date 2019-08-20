St. Peter City Council approves participation in the GreenStep Cities program

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter is taking steps to become more sustainable after the City Council recently approved participation in the GreenStep Cities program.
The program promotes 29 best sustainability practices grouped under five categories: building and lighting, land use, transportation, environment and management and economic and community development.
Economic and community development intern Kay Adiatu has been leading St. Peter’s effort to join the program, which was launched by the League of Minnesota Cities in June 2010.
“The city, in its continued effort to ensure sustainable development goals, has also showed interest in the GreenStep program and has asked me, you know, to spearhead the effort," Adiatu said.
When it comes to lighting, the majority of lights in St. Peter are LED lights, which are more energy efficient.
“Certainly we’ve done all the public lighting as I mentioned earlier. We have rebates for folks within their home," city administrator Todd Prafke said.
For transit, Prafke said electric car charging is in the city’s near future, and public transportation provides over 60,000 rides.
For land use, Prafke said the city has regional storm water basins.
“Some of our other goals will continue to be to expand our rebate programs for electric utilization. We’ll continue to do enhancements within our public facilities to save energy," Prafke said.
Adiatu’s role moving forward will be to help document St. Peter’s progress.
“It’s a great feet for me. Just this morning I received an email from one of the GreenStep coordinators that they are happy that the city of St. Peter has shown interest," he said.
The program still has to respond, but the city expects that they will in the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.