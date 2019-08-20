United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon breaks fundraising record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The recent Women with Heart Luncheon raised a record amount of funds for the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
More than $175,000 was pledged to support the 2020 campaign. That’s an increase of more than $30,000 in pledges from last year’s then-record amount.
According to United Way CEO Barb Kaus, the support of the women attending the annual Women with Heart Luncheon is pivotal to the campaign’s success. “Each year, we have to start from scratch to hit our campaign goal and ensure our partner agencies are supported and can continue their work in basic needs, health and education,” Kaus said. “Women in our region continue to step up to the challenge and are truly making a difference with their support.”
Nearly 700 women attended the event on August 7 at the Mankato Civic Center.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2020 campaign, which has a goal of $2,060,000, will support 55 programs within 36 agencies in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.