University of St. Thomas evacuates building after bomb threat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of St. Thomas evacuated a building on campus after receiving a bomb threat.
In a series of posted alerts, the university in St. Paul said the threat was for the John Roach Center, classroom building on the corner of Summit and Cleveland Avenues.
The building was evacuated, secured and searched. Officials have closed the building for the rest of this Tuesday.
A university spokeswoman says summer classes were in session at the time and today’s classes were being relocated.
