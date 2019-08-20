University of St. Thomas evacuates building after bomb threat

The building was evacuated, secured and searched. Officials have closed the building for the rest of this Tuesday.

University of St. Thomas evacuates building after bomb threat
The University of St. Thomas evacuated the John Roach Center on campus after receiving a bomb threat. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By KEYC Online Staff | August 20, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 11:03 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of St. Thomas evacuated a building on campus after receiving a bomb threat.

In a series of posted alerts, the university in St. Paul said the threat was for the John Roach Center, classroom building on the corner of Summit and Cleveland Avenues.

The building was evacuated, secured and searched. Officials have closed the building for the rest of this Tuesday.

A university spokeswoman says summer classes were in session at the time and today’s classes were being relocated.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.