Construction underway for MLB game at Field of Dreams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews have already begun to break ground for the new baseball field at the field of dreams.
The field will host the Yankees versus White Sox game next year.
The temporary field is expected to seat 8,000 guests and will be placed just outside of left field.
The design of the field will pay homage to Comisky park, the White Sox stadium.
But don’t be alarmed, the Field of Dreams team says that they plan to preserve the authenticity of the film.
“People think ‘oh my gosh, here comes this cement hood that will take away from the beauty here.’ not at all. It’s going to be temporary seating that’s going to up one day and down the next, as beautiful as possible. You keep the beauty here and you keep the beauty there, and they’re both great for baseball fans,” says Field of Dreams spokesman Tucker La Belle.
No deadline as to when the field will be finished. The game is on August 13th, 2020.
