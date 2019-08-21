Fairmont Elementary School looking for new kindergarten teacher after increased enrollment

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Elementary School has seen an increase in kindergarten enrollment this year and is now looking for a new kindergarten teacher.
They say they have around 115 kindergarteners, but that number could increase to 125.
For the last two years they have had around 100.
This kind of increase has not happened in the last couple of years.
Experience for the new position is required.
“Preferably elementary experience, even more so younger age, you know kindergarten one, two would be what’s preferred. A Minnesota elementary license is required, and it should be a K-6 elementary license," co-principal Michelle Rosen said.
Those interested should contact the district office.
