MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Eric Sletten with the Miracle League of North Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the 1 year anniversary celebration planned for Fallenstein Playground. The event takes place Thursday, Aug. 22 with festivities kicking off at 5:30 p.m. and a donor recognition ceremony at 6 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.