Funds raised to repair Truman Pool

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Needed repairs for a Truman attraction that’s been in the community for more than 50 years may soon become a reality.
Residents have been working to raise funds for the aging pool deck, hoping to give it a complete facelift.
Between fundraising efforts and a pledge from the city of Truman, $35,000 has been raised with $15,000 still needed.
Truman Pool staff hopes to get started on deck renovations in the fall and have it completed by May of next year.
“This pool has been in the community for 52 years, we get on average about 200 swimming lesson kids each summer, which is good for a small community, we get about 50 kids average a day through the month of July, we’d just like to see this pool continue and be a part of this community and something for families and kids to do,” says Truman Pool Commissioner Kim Breaner.
Currently the Truman Pool is holding a shed raffle to continue fundraising efforts.
Tickets can be purchased at Truman businesses. The winner will be announced at their burger bash fundraiser on October 19th.
