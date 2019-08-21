Highway 99 detour removed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) -A detour at Highway 99 in Cleveland is removed, but a long list of work is still on the docket for the roadway.
Crews installed a large box culvert at Cherry Creek ahead of schedule, removing the detour at the end of the day on Tuesday.
Crews still need to seal-coat the road and realign the 99 intersection with Broadway for improved safety.
Near St. Peter work has begun to add a left turn lane at the Rabbit Road. Resurfacing is planned for early September for Highway 99 from the Minnesota River Bridge to the railroad crossing.
The Highway 99 project is expected to be fully complete in October.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.