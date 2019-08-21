New pizza option in Nicollet

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) — A new pizza joint in Nicollet opened its doors around a month ago.
Great New York Pizza offers subs, pastas, calzones, gyros and salads, in addition to New York style pizza.
Since opening the doors, owners of the new business are impressed with how nice the community is.
“When I came they are helpful. Every single person I can say that. Some people, they are like ‘are you doing good?’ I was encouraged to work hard more,” Owner Hentsa Tesfai said.
Tesfai has decades of restaurant experience, primarily in New York Style pizza restaurants.
