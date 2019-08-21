Out with the old, in with the new in Le Center

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The new Le Sueur County Justice Center is ready for employees to move in.
This week, the sheriff’s office will be setting up shop.
Next week comes the court employees, court administration and probation.
The open house held on Aug. 10 attracted many residents and the feedback was nearly perfect.
“I think that the public tour speaks for itself, having 700+ people show up for that. A lot of positive comments as I would say 98% positive comments," Chief Deputy Nick Greenig. "Staff is very excited. I don’t know if you got the chance to see our current building, but it’s really small, crowded and the staff is excited to have the new up to date equipment and larger working spaces.”
Greenig went on to add that inmates have already been moved to the new jail.
