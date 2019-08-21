Southern Minnesota Sheriff’s Departments experience 911 outage Tuesday

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Several counties in southern Minnesota say their 911 services were impacted by a possible fiber cut Tuesday.
Blue Earth, Watonwan, Brown and Redwood Counties have reported impacts to their service.
In Blue Earth County, the impact has affected the number of 911 calls dispatch can handle at once.
Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Paul Barta says there is no interruption in service, but that anyone who calls 911 and can’t get through is advised to call (507) 387-5601.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.