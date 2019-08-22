Bent River Outfitters announcing new events for this fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Matt Indorf from Bent River Outfitters at Mankato joined KEYC News 12 Midday to talk about new events they have planned this September, including Pints and Paddles.
On September 14, Bent River and the the Blue Earth Project will host their second annual clean up day. They’ll float down the river to pick up garbage, and follow that with a social hour.
Pints and Paddles will be held on September 31st. The event includes a river brewery tour, featuring four different breweries and a pontoon playing live music.
Some of these events have been moved due to low water levels in the water.
