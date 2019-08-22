Car show prep, part of the thrill of owning model cars

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Auto Restorers Club of Southern Minnesota is holding their 43rd Annual Car Show and Swap meet on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter, but those participating in the show are already preparing.
Dan Anderson and his 1928 Chevy two-door Sedan are gearing up for the car show. It isn’t Anderson’s first car show as he’s exhibited at the Minnesota State Fair and the Pioneer Power in Le Sueur.
Anderson’s prep for the show includes fixing the water pump while some wash and wax their car as well.
Anderson said owning a model car is much more than acquiring a new hobby.
“It’s neat to go to a lot of these shows because there’s a lot of car enthusiasts who, their dad had a car like this or their uncle, so they’ll come up and talk to you about their uncle or their dad’s car and sometimes they know mechanically more than I do,” said Dan Anderson.
Anderson acquired the model car two years ago and said getting ready for shows is a part of the thrill that comes with working on and exhibiting model cars.
