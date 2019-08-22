Caravel Autism Health set to expand in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Earlier this year, Caravel Autism Health expanded to Minnesota.
And in October, their services will be available in Mankato.
The clinic will find a temporary home in October until a permanent location is set.
Caravel will provide comprehensive support for families who require high–quality autism treatment.
Treatment options include different Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy programs, to help children with autism develop skills, create connections and gain confidence.
According to Caravel, county social workers and Department of Human Services representatives saw needs of children not being met in the area.
“What research tells us, if children get intensive ABA services at a young age – typically around age 2 or 3 – about 50% of them will be able to enter kindergarten with very little assistance needed, very little intervention,” Vice President of Minnesota Clinical Operations Jackie Vick said.
Though help early on is advised, the clinic serves kids ranging in age from 18 months to 18 years old.
Caravel will have information sessions at the Blue Earth County Historical Society Friday and Saturday.
For more information visit this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/caravel-autism-health-25892601291.
