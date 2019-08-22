1 charged in Mankato robbery, assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A robbery suspect in Mankato is now charged.
Nicholas Jamal Miller is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping.
According to the criminal complaint, a man was waiting at a bus stop last week when he was approached by three men who demanded money.
After he told them he didn't have any, one suspect allegedly pointed an unloaded gun at him, while the others punched him in the face.
He was then forced into a vehicle and made to withdraw money from an ATM.
The suspects then fled, taking some of the victim's belongings.
The complaint says Miller admitted to being present during the incident, but told police he didn’t do anything.
