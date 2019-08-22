Crystal Valley appoints new Vice President of Energy

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — Crystal Valley announced that Doug Lund has been appointed the role of Vice President of Energy Tuesday.
Lund joins Crystal Valley after serving as the operations manager and sales and marketing manager for the energy division of United Farmers Cooperative, a post he has held since 2012.
Lund is originally from Montevideo, Minnesota, and earned a B.S. Degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he majored in Marketing & Management and minored in Economics.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.