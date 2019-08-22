Minnesota Department of Commerce alerts public on high robocall activity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Commerce has alerted the public to take precautions against potential robocall scams.
Phone scammers have been known to use fear tactics to extract money and personal information from victims.
According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a robocall may exploit fears by threatening to file a lawsuit or even threaten to shut off the individual's utilities.
The most common attempts are prerecorded messages from callers who claim to work for the I.R.S. as well as Social Security administration imposters.
“Be aware that some of these folks use official sounding voices and titles – when they do that be extra weary and go ahead and hang up. Never give your personal information to anyone who calls or emails you. One other option is to install a robo-call blocking application on your phone or call your phone company to see if they offer that kind of service. And then, you can sign up for the Federal Trade Commission do not call list that can restrict the number of calls you’ll get – though some fraudsters will call regardless of that,” Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce Steve Kelley said.
Kelley encourages anyone who have been a victim to robocalls or have experienced an attempt to contact the Department of Commerce or law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.