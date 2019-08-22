Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic sponsors hunting photo contest

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) is sponsoring a photo contest for anyone that would like to submit their favorite hunting photos.
Photos can be submitted on the Facebook event page of the MCHC Health Clinic for Hunters, found here, or printed (8x10 being the preferred size) and dropped off at MCHC before 4 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Clinic participants will vote on their photo and the winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from Sorenson True Value in Madelia.
Winning photos will be announced on the hospital website and posted on the Madelia Hospital & Clinic Facebook page. The winning photo will also be on display at Sorenson True Value.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.