Minnesota State University students move back to town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The population of Mankato just took a stark turn upward as Minnesota State University, Mankato students returned to town.
Incoming students moved in to their dorms Thursday, turning a page and starting a new chapter in the storybook of their lives.
“I’ve heard that the hockey games are a blast, the football games are fun and they do a lot of fun events, like homecoming week. I came a couple weekends last year and it was a lot of fun,” incoming student Nate Mutschelknaus said.
For many, this day is a day they have looked forward to for a long time.
It's the beginning of gaining your independence.
“I’m looking forward to the responsibility that it brings with college,” Mutschelknaus added.
Others however, can be a little apprehensive about Move-In Day.
That's where the Stomper Move Crew can come in handy.
“We got here this morning right when people were starting to get here," junior Payton Decker said. "As people pull up we unload their cars and put them in the grass and watch the stuff, so they can go get a cart or get their car so the next people can move in and we can do it all over again.”
Giving incoming freshman all the advice for college they could ever need.
“Don’t be afraid to branch out there. Try to meet new people right away. If you don’t meet anyone right away it can be kind of boring. You don’t get the best experience you can,” senior Casey Parnell said.
“Be yourself and don’t be afraid. Don’t be afraid to go knock on your neighbors next door and get to know them because you’ll be living next to them all year,” added Decker.
The roads will be busy, restaurants full and businesses happy; all because MSU students have returned.
