MSU Women’s Hockey Team returns to the ice

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s and women’s hockey teams were at the Mankato Civic Center Wednesday afternoon for head shots and media promos as the 2019, 2020 season quickly approaches.
The women’s team is especially eager to start the year and to get acquainted with the new Mavs.
“I think we’re all super excited, I think whenever there’s a new group coming in we’re excited to meet them. We were fortunate enough to spend the summer together too so that was fun and got to work out together and skate so we’re really excited,” Brittyn Fleming, MSU junior center, said.
Fleming was one of the team's top scores last year with nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.
“I think it just motivates me to keep playing my game and my line mates too that were beside me, I don’t know, we just clicked well, we did well together, I compliment them, they compliment me, it was good,” Fleming said.
Teammate Abbey Levy is putting up big numbers herself, the then freshman goaltender had 988 saves and five shutouts, she explained what goes through her head when she’s in the net.
“I’m definitely level–headed, I mostly forget every play that just happened just to keep my mind off the game and just focus in on making saves and focus in on the little things I have to do,” Abbey Levy, MSU sophomore goaltender, said.
The Mavs plan to put themselves on other teams radars this year.
“We really want to make a name for ourselves and make teams afraid of us when they play us so definitely hard work everyday on the ice, coming to the rink prepared, showing up to the weight room, getting ready to go and just having that mindset that we’re a winning team,” Levy said.
The Mavericks kick off their season Friday Sept. 27 in New York as they take on RPI.
