New LEGO play store will officially open Saturday

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Janesville’s newest attraction, Ready Set Build will have its grand opening this Saturday.
Today children of the Janesville community came to test out the fun before its official opening.
There are Lincoln Logs, LEGO’s and mega blocks for kids to enjoy.
The company formerly traveled around the area to provide the fun, but now the public will have more access with its store front.
The inspiration for the business model comes from the owner's son and his love for 'building in color'.
“His last name is Ready and so ‘Ready Set Build’ is a name that was brought to us and he loved the name and wanted to go with it. He is basically out to share his Lego fun with all of the kids in Southern Minnesota. He enjoys Legos and just need to get him out and socialize and he’s going to start working here and eventually it will be more his business,” Owner Kelly Hrdlicka said.
Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be an open house for southern Minnesota residents to see what the place has to offer.
For more information visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/readysetbuild/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.
