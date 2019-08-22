Panthers are clawing for another state tournament berth

“We only have five seniors this year so we have a really small senior class, but that group of five, I’ve seen them really step up, between plays they grab a younger kid they saw do something wrong, they’re pointing stuff out, or it’s in the locker room, or it’s how we do things. They kind of make a joke, I’m particular about everything, we do things the right way no matter what and it’s kind of rubbed off. The seniors are the same way, they don’t allow us to be messing around, they don’t allow us to half way do a drill or anything like that, they make the younger kids do it over again too before the coaches say it sometimes,” Kruger said.