Paradise Community Theater hosting “Peter Pan” auditions
Paradise Community Theater has announced auditions for its holiday, non-musical performance of Peter Pan. (Source: Paradise Center for the Arts)
By KEYC Online Staff | August 22, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 4:10 PM

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Paradise Community Theater has announced auditions for its holiday, non-musical performance of Peter Pan.

Director Sandee Hardy Hagen will be casting 26 parts to be played by individuals who are aged 8 and up. A child must turn 8 years old prior to November 30 to be considered for a role.

Auditions will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Paradise Center for the Arts, located at 321 Central Avenue in Faribault.

Performance dates for the show are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7 and 13 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8, 14 and 15.

A special sensory performance is also scheduled for Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Audition information can be downloaded and printed from the document below.

Anyone with questions should contact Sandee Hardy Hagen by email at hardyhagen@hotmail.com or by text message or phone at (507) 475-1094.

