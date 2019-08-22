Podcast series created to help incoming, first-generation, first-year college students

By KEYC Online Staff | August 21, 2019

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty member David Engen and Century College faculty member Robert Jersak have co-produced a 12-episode podcast series for incoming, first-generation and first-year college students.

The podcast series is called “Finding Your Place and it introduces students to the most important and challenging issues of the college experience.

Student producers narrate and guide this series, telling their stories and sharing their one-on-one interviews with important college mentors and guides.

The podcast series, available on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud, is designed to address issues that university and community college students face in higher education.

