Project Lunch Box in New Ulm starts with an open house

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The United Way Brown County Area is kick starting its Project Lunch Box initiative with an Open House.
The open house will allow the community to donate food items, see the space, and thank supporters.
The weekend food program is intended for kids in kindergarten through fourth grades in the New Ulm School District.
Food will be packed and delivered to schools for kids who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
The food packages will be discreetly placed in a child's backpack on Friday to be taken home.
“I was hearing from teacher’s counselors and other non–profit groups that this was really kind of a whole in our system. It’s great the rest of our county – Springfield and Sleepy Eye – they have weekend food programs, but unfortunately New Ulm didn’t,” United Way Brown County Area’s Lori Pickell-Stangel said.
The event is currently in session and will go until 8:30 p.m. at the New Ulm Event Center.
