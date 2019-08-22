Second robbery, assault suspect turns self in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say another suspect in last week’s robbery has turned themselves in.
According to a release, 18 year old Zeal James Nhial contacted police and turned himself in Wednesday. He was taken into custody and is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail.
The incident took place just before 5:00 last Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Briargate Road.
Police say the suspects took an Apple watch and small amount of cash from the victim, who was taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another suspect, 19 year old Nicholas Miller, turned himself in and was charged earlier this week.
