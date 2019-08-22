66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) — A 19-year-old college student from Byron has been crowned the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.
Amy Kyllo represents Olmsted County and will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Elizabeth Krienke of Lester Praire, representing McLeod County, and Brittney Tiede of Le Center, representing Le Sueur County, were selected as runners-up.
Kyllo's first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter.
The sculpture will be on display at the Minnesota State Fair, which begins morning.
