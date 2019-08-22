Toody’s Sweet Treats, Henderson’s sweet tooth fixer

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A local sweet treat shop in Henderson is serving smiles in the form of cotton candy ice cream and much more.
Nestled in the downtown strip in Henderson, Toody’s Sweet Treats has been up and running for five years with everything one needs for a sugar rush.
“Shakes, malts, ice cream cones, we have sissy, mama, papa, mountain man sizes and we do not skimp on our ice cream,” said owner of Toody’s Sweet Treats, Ruth Ann Nytes.
Toody’s can satisfy more than just a sweet tooth.
“Build your own sandwich, we have hot dog meal deals, Heggies Pizza and I have specials Monday through Friday and in Fall I’ll start my homemade soups,” said Nytes.
Though fall is just around the corner... There’s enough summer days left to enjoy a scoop of ice cream or a handmade shake, but that doesn’t mean fall isn’t on the owner’s mind.
“I’m brainstorming right now what what I’m going to do. I know I’m going to be expanding some areas, I’m not sure how I’m going to do it. I’m in the brain storming mode right now," said Nytes
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.