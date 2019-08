MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lori Pickell-Stangel with the United Way of the Brown County Area joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about Project Lunch Box, a weekend food program for kids in K-4th grades in the New Ulm School District. Food will be packed and delivered to schools for kids who qualify for free or reduced lunches. The food packages will be placed in a child’s backpack on Friday to be taken home.