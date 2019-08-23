‘The Bachelor’ star gets suspended sentence in fatal Iowa crash

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Iowa farmer and former TV reality show celebrity Chris Soules listens during a hearing in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, Iowa. Soules who appeared on ABC's "The Bachelor" has accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence for his role in a 2017 Iowa crash that killed another man. Court records show that Soules entered written consent documents on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, agreeing to the suspended sentence and supervised release, and also agreed to pay a $625 fine. A judge must still sign off on the sentencing. (Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File) (Source: Rodney White)