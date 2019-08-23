Cherry Street construction ahead of schedule

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato says due to favorable weather, construction on Cherry Street is ahead of schedule.
Crews have completed excavation on the closed portion of Cherry Street and are beginning to lay drain tile and install curbs and gutters.
The entire project is slated to be done by the first week of October.
Before then, a few portions of adjacent roads will close as crews finish things up.
“On Monday morning, the contractor will be closing down portions of Glenwood Avenue that make up the old five corners area. And we’ll be doing pavement removals and start to finish that portion of the project with curb and gutter and pavement to come in two to three weeks,” Assistant City Engineer Mike McCarty said.
The City of Mankato has routed a detour for drivers heading down Glenwood. Starting Monday morning, traffic will be rerouted to Division Street, then to East Main Street and continuing to 2nd Street toward the City Center Plaza.
Residents with questions and concerns about the project are asked to call 311.
The City of Mankato has posted updates on all of its road construction projects, which you can find by following this link.
