Chesley Skate Park remains open after vehicle crashed into building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Chesley Skate Park wants people to know it's still open despite a crash this week that damaged its building.
Police are requesting child endangerment charges against an Andover man and Mankato woman after a car driven by a 9-year-old crashed into the skate park Tuesday night.
Police say the child was driving the vehicle while, Connor Hudalla of Andover was in the passenger seat and the child's mother was looking on.
The crash caused damage to the side of the building, but skate park staff says it isn’t interrupting daily operations.
