Day 1 at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s officially day one of the Great Minnesota Get Together!
The State Fair kicked off at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights Thursday morning.
Fair officials first reported just before 10 a.m. that all fairground parking lots were full.
One of the fair’s most popular attractions is the Minnesota DNR-stocked fish pond, with more than three dozen species of fish from Minnesota rivers and lakes.
“You’re not going to find an assembly of fish like this this is really unique because its pretty much a spattering of everything we have in the state as much as we can collect,” said Don Schrader of the Minnestoa DNR.
Animals were also anxious to get the fair underway.
And the vendors were racing the clock to get food ready for hungry fair goers.
“I can do this in my sleeping preparing the hotdish, making all the food you start dreaming about it,” said Stacy Burton of Ole & Lena’s.
Gates opened at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The fair runs through Labor Day.
