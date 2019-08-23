Iowa man who killed top golfer from Spain gets life sentence

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, Iowa State cheerleaders look at a memorial to honor slain student Celia Barquin Arozamena, seen in photo at right, before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Akron in Ames, Iowa. The man who fatally stabbed Arozamena while she was playing a round near the school was sentenced Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Collin Richards pleaded guilty on June 14 to first-degree murder in the Sept. 17 slaying of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Source: Charlie Neibergall)