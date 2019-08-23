Man dies in McLeod County grain bin accident

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an adult male was trapped in a grain bin near Rich Valley Township Friday morning. (Source: AP)
By KEYC Online Staff | August 23, 2019 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 2:40 PM

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) — A 64-year-old man died in a grain bin accident Friday morning.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an adult male was trapped in a grain bin near Rich Valley Township.

The man was located and removed from the bin after approximately 30 minutes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding to the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Glencoe Fire Department, Plato Fire Department, Allina Ambulance, Life Link Air Care and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 64-year-old man is the third Minnesotan to die in a grain bin accident in the last 2 weeks.

