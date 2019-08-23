National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Cottonwood County Aug. 17

COTTONWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) -The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Cottonwood County last weekend.
Wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour near Springfield Township last Saturday night.
Cottonwood County Emergency Management says it assisted the National Weather Service with a damage assessment.
Officials say it's the second EF-0 tornado the National Weather Service has confirmed in Cottonwood County this month.
Damage was limited to crops. The county says no structures or injuries were reported.
