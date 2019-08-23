New MSU, Mankato students run through Alumni Arch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Minnesota State University, Mankato students marched through the Alumni Arch, Friday.
The event was part of the New Student Rally at welcome week.
Students marched alongside the marching band to signify the start of their college career.
They were greeted by older students and faculty and also got to check out student groups and enjoy lunch.
“It’s really exciting. I was actually really homesick, but this is making me feel more at home," said new student Allison Wolle.
