No serious injuries after rollover in Mankato
By Dion Cheney | August 22, 2019 at 7:53 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 7:53 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — No serious injuries resulted from a rollover crash at Hoffman Road and Victory Drive in Mankato Thursday morning.

Police say Sheryl Perron of Stillwater was traveling south on Victory and failed to stop for a red light.

They say her vehicle struck a Honda driven by Michelle Hruby of Mankato, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its roof.

A juvenile passenger in Hruby's vehicle was treated on the scene.

Police cited Perron on charges of failing to stop at the stoplight.

