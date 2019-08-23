No serious injuries after rollover in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — No serious injuries resulted from a rollover crash at Hoffman Road and Victory Drive in Mankato Thursday morning.
Police say Sheryl Perron of Stillwater was traveling south on Victory and failed to stop for a red light.
They say her vehicle struck a Honda driven by Michelle Hruby of Mankato, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its roof.
A juvenile passenger in Hruby's vehicle was treated on the scene.
Police cited Perron on charges of failing to stop at the stoplight.
