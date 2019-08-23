North Mankato Pool closing for season Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After just three short weeks, the Spring Lake Park pool in North Mankato is closing for the season Sunday.
According to a newsletter from the city, the newly renovated swim facility will close for the season at 7:00 Sunday evening.
The closure will be for maintenance ahead of next year’s season.
The $3.2 million dollar renovation project was originally scheduled to be done in May but was plagued by weather delays. Construction began in August of 2018 and the facility opened to the public on July 31.
Spring Lake Park pool features a brand new liner to replace the sandy bottom, rock climbing walls, diving platforms, zip lines, and slides.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.