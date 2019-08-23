8 people injured after tour busses collide near Minnesota State Fairground

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) — Eight people were injured when two tour buses collided near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds just as the fair was getting under way.
The Minnesota State Patrol says one of the buses was heading to the Minnesota State Fair.
Both drivers were among the injured.
Regions Hospital received six adults with injuries – five were minor, but one person sustained serious injuries.
Hennepin Healthcare said they had received two victims with minor injuries.
“Fortunately one of the buses was empty, and the other one had 51 passengers coming from the Little Falls area,” St. Paul Assistant Fire Chief Mike Gaede said.
The buses are from Andy’s Charter Service in Little Falls and Lorenz Bus Service.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.
