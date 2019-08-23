MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Joe!
Joe is 3-years-old, was once a stray and now looking for a home. He’s full of energy! Looking for a home that will offer him lots of exercise and play time.
Puppies on the Patio is an upcoming event at Number 4 in located in downtown Mankato, on August 26, from 4:00 to 6:00. You bring your dogs for fun activities with proceeds going to the shelter.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Joe, getting involved with the shelter, or want more information on Puppies on the Patio, please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
