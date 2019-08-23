Public educational meetings coming to Mankato for Autism services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A public meeting for young people with autism is coming up in Mankato.
Parents, caregivers and health care providers will have an opportunity to learn about services available through Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare for children and young adults with an autism spectrum disorder.
At the meeting, experts will break down all the services available to them, one step at a time, so everybody understands.
“As we know from research, early intervention for kids with autism is critically important. The earlier we identify early signs and symptoms of autism spectrum disorder in children, it really affects their personal outcomes in life,” Minnesota Department of Human Services Interim Assistant Commissioner Stacy Twite said.
The meeting will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Blue Earth County Justice Center.
